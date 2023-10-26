How to watch Koffee with Karan in the UK: Can you stream it?
The first episode features guests Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
The highly-anticipated eighth season of Koffee With Karan is upon us, with episode 1 now available to stream.
The iconic Indian talk show is hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, who gets up close and personal with various Bollywood celebrities and discusses their major career milestones.
A promo for the first episode premiered earlier in October, giving fans a taste of what to expect.
The clip shows host Johar welcoming guests Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the Koffee couch. Check out the promo below:
Following its release, Johar shared the promo on social media, writing alongside: “They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game…they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!"
So, how can you watch the talk show in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch Koffee with Karan in the UK
You can watch Koffee With Karan season 8 on Disney Plus Hotstar, a streaming service that offers a huge library of films and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more.
You can subscribe to Hotstar in the UK for £49.99 annually or £5.99 monthly.
Read more:
- Big Brother housemates in shock as they learn of Hallie and Olivia’s rule break
- Big Brother housemates show support for Hallie as she shares her truth
- Big Brother's Nadia Almada reflects on empowering trans women on show
- Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up: Full cast of contestants
- The Kardashians season 4: Release date, cast and latest news
Season 8 began streaming on 26th October, with new episodes set to air every Thursday.
The first episode features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe nowand celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.