A promo for the first episode premiered earlier in October, giving fans a taste of what to expect.

The clip shows host Johar welcoming guests Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the Koffee couch. Check out the promo below:

Following its release, Johar shared the promo on social media, writing alongside: “They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game…they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!"

So, how can you watch the talk show in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Koffee with Karan in the UK

Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan. Disney Plus Hotstar/ YouTube.

You can watch Koffee With Karan season 8 on Disney Plus Hotstar, a streaming service that offers a huge library of films and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more.

You can subscribe to Hotstar in the UK for £49.99 annually or £5.99 monthly.

Season 8 began streaming on 26th October, with new episodes set to air every Thursday.

The first episode features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

