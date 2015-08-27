Gallacher got her presenting break on Sky Sports News in 1998 before adding shows including RI:SE, Kirsty's Home Videos and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway to her TV CV.

Sprinter Thomas has represented Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Olympic Games and Wales at the Commonwealth Games, collecting a raft of gold, silver and bronze medals during his athletics career. He's had a taste of reality TV too, appearing on Celebrity MasterChef, and has taken part in celebrity versions of Total Wipeout and Eggheads.

Now that the full line-up is complete, the show will move onto the business of pairing the celebrities with a professional partner. Dance rehearsals have already got underway, with Peter Andre and Daniel O'Donnell said to have struck up an unlikely bromance on set.

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.