Kirsty Gallacher and Iwan Thomas complete Strictly Come Dancing 2015 line-up
The presenter and Olympian round out the list of fifteen celebrities taking to the dance floor for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing
Kirsty Gallacher and Iwan Thomas are the final two celebrities to join this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up.
The pair complete the fifteen-strong class of 2015 after being revealed on tonight's The One Show, joining – among others – Peter Andre, Carol Kirkwood and Helen George, who'll now don the sparkles and fake tan as they make their bid for glitterball glory.
Gallacher got her presenting break on Sky Sports News in 1998 before adding shows including RI:SE, Kirsty's Home Videos and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway to her TV CV.
Sprinter Thomas has represented Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Olympic Games and Wales at the Commonwealth Games, collecting a raft of gold, silver and bronze medals during his athletics career. He's had a taste of reality TV too, appearing on Celebrity MasterChef, and has taken part in celebrity versions of Total Wipeout and Eggheads.
Now that the full line-up is complete, the show will move onto the business of pairing the celebrities with a professional partner. Dance rehearsals have already got underway, with Peter Andre and Daniel O'Donnell said to have struck up an unlikely bromance on set.