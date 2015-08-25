Peter Andre and Daniel O’Donnell strike up “unlikely bromance” during Strictly rehearsals
The two singers “clicked straight away” - along with another as-yet-undisclosed Strictly celebrity...
Until recently there probably weren't many situations in which you’d find yourself discussing Aussie pop star Peter Andre and Irish crooner Daniel O’Donnell in the same sentence, but it seems the duo have struck up an “unlikely bromance” on the set of Strictly Come Dancing.
Along with all the talk of tight trousers, spray tans and sparkles, the two singers – who are among those already confirmed for this year’s thirteenth series – are said to be getting on famously.
“They clicked straight away,” a source told RadioTimes.com, as pre-show filming got under way today. “They have a lot of respect for each other and there was a lot of banter on set.”
Tomorrow (Wednesday), the duo will be (no doubt happily) reunited as dance lessons for the celebrities kick off. We’ll keep you posted if we hear of them donning matching outfits…
The bromance is even said to have a third element to it – but the celebrity contestant who completes the triangle is yet to be announced, so we’ll have to wait to uncover exactly who this mysterious boy is.
More like this
For now, perhaps we should start thinking up a suitable name for Peter and Daniel? O’Dre? Ponnell? Yeah, I’ll keep working on that…
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 soon
Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.