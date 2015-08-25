“They clicked straight away,” a source told RadioTimes.com, as pre-show filming got under way today. “They have a lot of respect for each other and there was a lot of banter on set.”

Tomorrow (Wednesday), the duo will be (no doubt happily) reunited as dance lessons for the celebrities kick off. We’ll keep you posted if we hear of them donning matching outfits…

The bromance is even said to have a third element to it – but the celebrity contestant who completes the triangle is yet to be announced, so we’ll have to wait to uncover exactly who this mysterious boy is.

More like this

For now, perhaps we should start thinking up a suitable name for Peter and Daniel? O’Dre? Ponnell? Yeah, I’ll keep working on that…

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 soon

Advertisement

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.