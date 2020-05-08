Barry's "bespoke" new home is "built on an epic scale... or a scale, at least," according to an impressed Kevin - who adds that he hopes Barry has enough glue.

"Would you go through all of the pain again?" he asks the cheery new homeowner.

"Oh yeah, I've got a signal box to do tomorrow," Barry replies. "And I've ordered a Second World War spitfire to do at the weekend."

More like this

Advertisement

You can watch the clip here. Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas airs on Sundays on Channel 4 at 7.30pm.