The figure skater once represented Hong Kong and the United States in her illustrious skating career before joining the Dancing on Ice cast in 2022.

But do Tippy and Josh have what it takes to skate their way to the final? Only time will tell for now.

But in the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice 2025 contestant Josh Jones.

Who is Josh Jones?

Tippy Packard and Josh Jones. ITV

Age: 31

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @joshyjones92

Dance partner: Tippy Packard

Josh Jones is a comedian who first began his career performing in small venues while studying at Salford University.

In 2019, Josh was a finalist for the BBC New Comedy Award, and in 2020, he performed a stand-up show at Jonathan Ross's Comedy Club.

Since then, he has appeared on the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats, CelebAbility and Rhod Gilbert's Growing Pains. His latest TV credit includes the game show Battle in the Box.

Josh is excited to be doing something that his grandparents are able to watch, as that admittedly "never usually happens".

"It's something they can watch as it's not me on a panel show being inappropriate," he said in an interview with ITV. "I'm also hoping to lose a stone, so looking forward to the physical challenge."

What has Josh Jones said about joining Dancing on Ice 2025?

Josh Jones. ITV

Josh Jones was put forward for Dancing on Ice by his agent, and he had no idea before he was told he was going to do it!

While he is most nervous about "breaking any bones or getting any injuries", Josh is excited for the challenge Dancing on Ice offers, and reckons "it will be fun".

As for who will be coming to see Josh make his skating debut, he said that all of his friends and family want to come along, as they think he will make an absolute "fool" of himself.

"None of them think I'm going to do well," he said. "I just don't want to fall or hurt myself. I'm very clumsy and prone to injury, so I think they were shocked when they found out I was doing it."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dancing on Ice begins on Sunday 12th January 2025 at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.