Set in a sleepy village at Christmas time, Edgar finds himself struggling in the snowy weather as he accidentally keeps setting fire to the festivities, ruining ice skating, killing snowmen and destroying decorations.

Upset at his unruly fire-breathing, Edgar locks himself away and refuses to come out despite Ava’s attempts to cheer him up.

But it’s a happy ending for the pair, with Edgar redeeming himself in the eyes of the villagers after he uses his powers for good - setting fire to the Christmas pudding at a festive feast.

More like this

Bastille frontman Dan Smith soundtracks the advert, covering REO Speedwagon’s song Can’t Fight This Feeling.

Advertisement

John Lewis has a history of emotional Christmas adverts aimed to tug at heartstrings, including 2013’s The Bear and the Hare which featured Lily Allen covering Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know, and 2014’s Monty the Penguin, following a young penguin as he found love.