Ricky Boleto, who has worked on the show since 2008, was in second place and Jenny Lawrence, who has served as a presenter since 2013, came third.

Fourth place went to late 90s and 00s favourite Lizo Mzimba (who worked on the show for a decade), while Nazia Mogra, who has presented the show more recently, took fifth.

Another current face of the bulletin, Leah Boleto was sixth, while BBC Radio 4’s Matthew Price took seventh place and BBC World News and Escape to The Country star Sonali Shah came eighth.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba nabbed ninth place, while newsreader Ellie Crisell rounded out the top ten.

.@BBCNewsround is 45 years old today ? so here's some classic John Craven from the archives. (For rights reasons, we've edited this a tad ?) pic.twitter.com/tMSsaO8Z8y — CBBC ⚽️ ? (@cbbc) April 4, 2017

See the full results of the poll here, and check out the Top 10 below.

The Nation's Top 10 favourite Newsround presenters

