John Barrowman hits back at Celebrity SAS 'quit' reports
It was reported over the weekend that Barrowman had left the show when facing a difficult first task.
John Barrowman has hit back at reports claiming that he quit the new season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after less than 30 minutes of filming.
The Doctor Who star took to Twitter to deny the rumours after tabloid articles suggested that he had become the fastest ever exit in the history of the show after a difficult task.
In response to the claims, Barrowman wrote: "Why don't you get your facts right before you publish unsubstantiated s**t about people?"
He added in another tweet: "Watch the show and see the truth stop spreading bulls**t."
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 4 and Barrowman's representatives for comment.
Read more:
- Doctor Who star Matthew Waterhouse was “unprepared” for show: “It was a shock”
- Gladiators star Jet says she had “mixed feelings” about BBC reboot
Barrowman is expected to be in the next season of the Channel 4 show alongside famous figures including journalist and presenter Rachel Johnson, reality star and Paul Gascoigne's daughter Bianca Gascoigne, Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson and The Only Way Is Essex's Bobby Norris and Pete Wicks.
Earlier this year it was confirmed that the original series of SAS: Who Dares Wins is being "rested" by Channel 4, with the broadcaster switching its focus solely to the celebrity spin-off.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Previous celebrities to have passed the gruelling trials featured in the series have included Wayne Bridge, Alexandra Burke, AJ Pritchard, Calum Best, Ferne McCann and Maisie Smith amongst others.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.