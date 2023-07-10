In response to the claims, Barrowman wrote: "Why don't you get your facts right before you publish unsubstantiated s**t about people?"

He added in another tweet: "Watch the show and see the truth stop spreading bulls**t."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 4 and Barrowman's representatives for comment.

Barrowman is expected to be in the next season of the Channel 4 show alongside famous figures including journalist and presenter Rachel Johnson, reality star and Paul Gascoigne's daughter Bianca Gascoigne, Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson and The Only Way Is Essex's Bobby Norris and Pete Wicks.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the original series of SAS: Who Dares Wins is being "rested" by Channel 4, with the broadcaster switching its focus solely to the celebrity spin-off.

Previous celebrities to have passed the gruelling trials featured in the series have included Wayne Bridge, Alexandra Burke, AJ Pritchard, Calum Best, Ferne McCann and Maisie Smith amongst others.

