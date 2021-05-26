Joel Dommett says he guessed The Masked Dancer contestant from their giggling

We’re just days away from The Masked Dancer launch on Saturday, 29th May, and one contestant has already given themselves away just from their laugh.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, TMD host Joel Dommett revealed he guessed one of The Masked Dancer contestants just from the sound of their giggle when he stood next to them on the stage.

When asked whether he’d heard any of the contestant’s laughing at the judges’ guesses, he said: “We really have actually, more so than The Masked Singer. You can hear a lot of heavy breathing too. If I’d heard every celebrity heavy breathe then I would almost certainly guess everybody. There is a lot of heavy breathing after the dances – imagine dancing in such a heavy costume, it must be so taxing.”

He added: “One person in particular, the panel didn’t guess them, but I knew who it was because they couldn’t stop giggling and I knew that giggle.”

The new series will see 12 characters dressed in bizarre disguises as they show off their dancing skills. They’ll be hoping to impress The Masked Dancer judges, which includes comedian Mo Gilligan, TV presenter and fitness enthusiast Davina McCall, chat show host Jonathan Ross and new judge, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse.

The seven-part show will be slightly different to its already established sister show, The Masked Singer.

Episodes will be stripped across the week, with the final taking place on Saturday, June 5th, and The Masked Dancer viewers will hear contestants’ undisguised voices as part of major clue.

Jonathan Ross recently revealed this addition to the format, saying: “It is tough not hearing their voices, but there is a stage in the series where we get to hear one word from them.”

He added: “However, even on The Masked Singer people try to disguise their voices.The weird thing is – and maybe even people find this at home – that when you get it in your head that it is someone, you find yourself trying to make that work.”

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.