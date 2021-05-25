The Masked Dancer viewers will hear contestants’ undisguised voices as part of major clue

If you loved The Masked Singer, you’re bound to love ITV’s latest guessing game, The Masked Dancer.

Airing nightly for a week, the upcoming competition is pretty much the same as its sister show, except the panel of judges must guess who is under the ridiculous costume based on their dance skills, rather than their singing voice. There is an extra clue this year though, as Jonathan Ross reveals we will hear the celebrities’ unedited voices saying one word only.

“It is tough not hearing their voices, but there is a stage in the series where we get to hear one word from them,” Ross confirms. “However, even on The Masked Singer people try to disguise their voices.”

It seems that the one word from contestants isn’t as helpful as it sounds, as Ross goes on to explain: “The weird thing is – and maybe even people find this at home – that when you get it in your head that it is someone, you find yourself trying to make that work.

“If enough of the clues fit then it’s very hard to move yourself away from your original idea. You find yourself going down that road and it picks up speed and you can’t do a U-turn.”

Fellow judge Mo Gilligan also thinks this spin-off is much harder to judge than The Masked Singer, but he thinks there are too many clues!

“There are so many more clues than before,” he says. “There are clues in the packages, there are clues in the performances, there are clues in the songs. Sometimes they might speak and say a word which is a clue. “I think it’s actually harder because before, on Singer, you had a little bit to work off from the clues and then you had the voice, but with this game you have LOADS of clues. And you don’t know what is a curve ball and what is an actual clue. “This is all new to us and myself and the other detectives are still learning. Even when the characters speak, we don’t know if that’s them or if they’re putting on a voice. I think it has become harder.”

Let the guessing games begin.

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.