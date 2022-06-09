Joe Lycett announces Pride celebration starring Heartstopper cast

The show, called Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party, will feature special guests from across the entertainment industry, including Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, It's A Sin 's Olly Alexander and acclaimed film actor Rupert Everett.

Comedian Joe Lycett has announced that he will host a "huge party" on Channel 4 this July to celebrate 50 years of Pride.

Other guests taking part include Mawaan Rizwan (Taskmaster), Rosie Jones (The Last Leg), Lawrence Chaney (RuPaul's Drag Race UK) and Tayce (Drag Race UK). Additionally, music will come from Boy George and Culture Club, Steps and Self Esteem.

Lycett announced the news on his Twitter account this morning, revealing that the show will be broadcast "live from Birmingham and will celebrate all things LGBTQ+".

Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party joins a raft of LGBTQ+ titles announced recently to celebrate Pride month, including new BBC Three series Big Proud Party Agency and BT Sport's Playing with Pride roundtable discussion, which featured Tom Daley, Rio Ferdinand and more.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has announced that as well as Lycett's show, its slate will include a Celebrity Gogglebox Pride Special, special compilations of Naked Attraction and First Dates, and new factual commissions including 50 Years of Pride – a landmark documentary on the history of the movement in the UK.

Film4 and Channel 4 will be showing films exploring LGBTQ+ representation too, including My Beautiful Laundrette, Buddies, Rocketman, God's Own Country and Love, Simon.

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent in Heartstopper Netflix

This show joins a raft of particularly good news for Heartstopper fans, who have seen the show recommissioned for not one but two more seasons, while Elle star Yasmin Finney has also been cast as new character Rose on Doctor Who, to appear alongside returning stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party will air on on Channel 4 and All 4 in July. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

