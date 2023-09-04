He said: "I didn't enjoy it, and I struggle with The X Factor, because it's more TV show than music competition. The winners are always the judges' choices rather than the ones who do best each week.

"Seeing these hopefuls with their 15 minutes, and their dreams shattered for ratings, I find quite painful."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

During Blunt's time on the show he was on the judging panel alongside Guy Sebastian, Dannii Minogue and Chris Isaak, with Isaak's act Cyrus Villanueva being crowned winner.

Read more:

The show's seventh season was followed up by an eighth and – as things stand – final outing, featuring judges Mel B, Guy Sebastian, Iggy Azalea and Adam Lambert.

The new issue of Radio Times magazine is out from Tuesday 5th September.

Blunt recently announced that his seventh album, Who We Used to Be, will be released later this year on 27th October 2023.

The Australian X Factor was based on the original British format, which ran between 2004 and 2018. It was alleged last year that the British show would be returning on Channel 5, but there has been no subsequent news or confirmation.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.