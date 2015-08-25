The news was announced by the show on their official twitter feed:

Our next ✨ Superstar to sparkle on the #Strictly dance floor is singer & Loose Women presenter, @Jamelia! ? https://t.co/0XhbZLdTiT — BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) August 25, 2015

"My girls are huge fans of Strictly, but when I told them I was doing it they laughed as they know that dancing is not my forté!" the 34-year-old said. "The girls are amazing dancers though so I definitely want to learn a new skill so that I'll be able to give them a run for their money, and end them teasing me once and for all!”

Jamelia rose to fame as an R&B singer, with four MOBO Awards and nine Brit Award nominations to her name. She was a judge for two series on The Voice of Ireland in 2013 and 2014 where she was well known for her playfulness, feistiness and a whole lot of giggling. The Strictly judges better be prepared...

Jamelia joins a host of other celebrities including Anita Rani, Jay McGuiness, Daniel O'Donnell, Anthony Ogogo, Peter Andre, Carol Kirkwood, Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote and Katie Derham who will be heading to the Strictly ballroom this September. Once we have all of the celebrities confirmed we'll find out which professional dancer they'll be matched up with.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 soon

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.