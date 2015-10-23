Jack Whitehall will host the Royal Variety Performance — but he's worried that the Queen is avoiding him
"It's my third time on the show and I still am yet to perform in front of the Queen," said the comedian. "She must be really desperate not to see my act"
Jack Whitehall is hosting the Royal Variety Performance this year, at which One Direction and Elton John will be the headline acts.
The comedian and Bad Education star is the youngest ever host of the charity event that will be shown on ITV in December.
Prince Harry will be the royal representative this year and while Whitehall is excited about the event he's also a bit worried that Her Majesty is deliberately avoiding him.
"Having been lucky enough to perform for Prince Charles and Prince William in previous years I look forward to the opportunity of sailing a little too close to the wind in the presence of Prince Harry this time round," said Whitehall. It's my third time on the show and I still am yet to perform in front of The Queen, she must be really desperate not to see my act."