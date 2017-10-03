ITV has Gone to Pot as Pam St Clement, Linda Robson and John Fashanu star in documentary series about marijuana
Christopher Biggins and Bobby George are also boarding the psychedelic bus across the US
Have the commissioners at ITV been smoking something?
Not only is Gordon on Cocaine later this autumn, but the channel has now announced Gone to Pot – a documentary series in which a team of veteran celebrities will be investigating marijuana.
Former EastEnder Pam St Clement, I'm a Celebrity winner Christopher Biggins, presenter and ex-footballer John Fashanu, Birds of a Feather actress and Loose Women panelist Linda Robson and darts legend Bobby George, will embark on a "magical mystery bus" tour of the US, meeting people who smoke the stuff for both medicinal and recreational purposes.
Honestly, we're not making this up.
The three-part series promises some "truly extraordinary characters along the way" – and we don't think they're talking about Biggins.
We're promised a "balanced look at the use of marijuana" and told each of the stars are "motivated by a personal desire to find out more about the issues involved and the series follows their journey of discovery."
Executive producer of the series Ceri Jones said: "The legalisation of marijuana is a hot topic in Britain today, and I can’t think of a better bunch of people to investigate the subject for us."
Really? Anyway, ITV also state that the series is "unique" and "immersive", with commissioning editor Kate Beckman saying: "This group of well-loved personalities will each have a very personal reason for undertaking this journey – it’s sure to be a trip they will never forget."
We're willing to bet they will probably end up forgetting quite a lot of it, actually...