Former EastEnder Pam St Clement, I'm a Celebrity winner Christopher Biggins, presenter and ex-footballer John Fashanu, Birds of a Feather actress and Loose Women panelist Linda Robson and darts legend Bobby George, will embark on a "magical mystery bus" tour of the US, meeting people who smoke the stuff for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Honestly, we're not making this up.

The three-part series promises some "truly extraordinary characters along the way" – and we don't think they're talking about Biggins.

We're promised a "balanced look at the use of marijuana" and told each of the stars are "motivated by a personal desire to find out more about the issues involved and the series follows their journey of discovery."

Executive producer of the series Ceri Jones said: "The legalisation of marijuana is a hot topic in Britain today, and I can’t think of a better bunch of people to investigate the subject for us."

Really? Anyway, ITV also state that the series is "unique" and "immersive", with commissioning editor Kate Beckman saying: "This group of well-loved personalities will each have a very personal reason for undertaking this journey – it’s sure to be a trip they will never forget."

We're willing to bet they will probably end up forgetting quite a lot of it, actually...