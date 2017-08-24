Gordon Ramsay is taking on cocaine in a new documentary for ITV. In the two part series Gordon on Cocaine, the celebrity chef will expose how Britain’s rampant habit – we are the biggest consumer in Europe – fuels a cruel and deadly industry.

Advertisement

As part of the series, Ramsay will watch the drug being “cooked” in South and Central America, meet assassins and smugglers, and join UK police trying to combat the problem. The show is part of ITV’s ‘Crime and Punishment’ season, scheduled for this autumn and also featuring documentaries fronted by Ross Kemp, Trevor McDonald and others.