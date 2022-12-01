But the ballroom isn't the only place where Strictly's famous contestants are tested. During the VT that aired before her performance in Blackpool Tower, a tearful Helen Skelton opened up about how "different" she feels thanks to the show after a difficult few months.

We're on the Strictly Come Dancing home stretch, with this year's line-up set to take on Musicals Week this Friday (December 3rd 2022) for the competition's quarter-final.

In an appearance on It Takes Two, the Countryfile presenter, who split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year, addressed the emotional footage after host Janette Manrara asked her what the competition meant to her.

"I came into this and I underestimated it, because I thought, 'It’s dancing and nice dresses and interesting people,'" Helen said.

"But it’s weird, it's so much more than that. It makes you ask questions of yourself that you don’t want to ask.

"I’m a 39-year-old woman with three kids and you do your job and your relationships and your house and your career and all of that – and you don’t really just challenge yourself and find joy in yourself. So it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions that I didn't expect."

Helen Skelton in tears on Strictly Come Dancing 2022. BBC

It's certainly been a tough competition, with topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard becoming quite tricky thanks to the high level of skill among the contestants.

However, we're predicting Helen and pro partner Gorka Marquez could be on to a winner with this week's song and dance, which will see them perform a Cabaret-themed Couple's Choice.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Friday 2nd December 2022 on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.