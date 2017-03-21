The Nightly Show has been dogged by criticism since it began. Low ratings, irritation at the news being moved and complaints over the hosts have led to calls from viewers for the show to be axed.

In fact, last week's host Davina McCall was so worried about coming under fire for her stint behind the desk that she announced she was quitting Twitter for the week while she was hosting.

It would be nice to think this meant The Nightly Show is on the up and up, but of course next week sees a change of presenter again. No pressure then, Gordon Ramsay...

The Nightly Show airs Monday to Friday at 10pm on ITV