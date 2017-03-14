Davina McCall quits Twitter while she hosts The Nightly Show: "if you hate it... fill yer boots"
The third presenter of the ITV programme began her hosting duties last night
David Walliams and John Bishop were hardly heaped with praise when they hosted The Nightly Show.
So it’s no wonder that third presenter in the chair Davina McCall has decided to have a break from social media for five days while she guest hosts the programme.
She said that people could “fill yer boots” in tweeting any hate about the show as she won’t be reading it.
However, many of the replies from viewers to her message were positive, with people saying how much they enjoyed the programme with her in the chair.
Congratulations @ThisisDavina on tonight's show it was so much better with an actual TV presenter hosting. #thenightlyshow
— JB (@jonathaan76) March 13, 2017
Although not everyone was entirely convinced...
#thenightlyshow This show is a mixture of awkward and very awkward. Not a good combination.
— Bobby Randolf (@economist_the) March 13, 2017
Maybe it's best to stay off Twitter after all, Davina.
The Nightly Show airs at 10pm weekdays on ITV.