She said that people could “fill yer boots” in tweeting any hate about the show as she won’t be reading it.

However, many of the replies from viewers to her message were positive, with people saying how much they enjoyed the programme with her in the chair.

Congratulations @ThisisDavina on tonight's show it was so much better with an actual TV presenter hosting. #thenightlyshow — JB (@jonathaan76) March 13, 2017

Although not everyone was entirely convinced...

#thenightlyshow This show is a mixture of awkward and very awkward. Not a good combination. — Bobby Randolf (@economist_the) March 13, 2017

Maybe it's best to stay off Twitter after all, Davina.

The Nightly Show airs at 10pm weekdays on ITV.