Hamilton steals the show with seven Olivier awards
Lin Manuel Miranda's revolutionary musical was the big winner at the Royal Albert Hall
Musical theatre phenomenon Hamilton stole the show at the Olivier Awards 2018 with seven wins including best new musical, choreography and lighting and sound, while its creator Lin Manuel Miranda and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire were given the outstanding achievements in music prize.
While the show – which is an innovative take on the American revolutionary war that blends musical theatre and hip-hop – did not quite manage to beat the record of nine awards set last year by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and equalled Matilda The Musical's tally from 2012, it was certainly the dominant force on the night.
Hamilton's primary antagonist, Giles Terera, who beat his co-star Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton) to the best actor in a musical gong, lauded Miranda's production company for the part they are playing in diversifying the industry.
“It’s not a box-ticking exercise, it is the best way to tell the story," he said of the musical, which features a predominantly non-white cast. "Diversity is not a policy, it is life, diversity is life. So theatre makers, there’s no excuse.”
There were also awards for Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, who took home the prize for best actor in a play, and Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, which won three Oliviers, including best new play, best actress and best director for Sam Mendes.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best actor in a supporting role in a musical
Michael Jibson, Hamilton - WINNER
Ross Noble, Young Frankenstein
Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton
Cleve September, Hamilton
Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
Sheila Atim, Girl from the North Country - WINNER
Tracie Bennett, Follies
Rachel John, Hamilton
Lesley Joseph, Young Frankenstein
Outstanding achievement in music
Hamilton - WINNER
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Follies
Girl from the North Country
Best new dance production
Flight Pattern - WINNER
Goat
Grand Finale
Tree of Codes
Outstanding achievement in dance
Francesca Velicu, Le Sacre du Printemps - WINNER
Rocio Molina, Fallen From Heaven
Zenaida Yanowsky, Symphonic Dances
Best entertainment and family
Dick Whittington - WINNER
David Walliams' Gangsta Granny
Derren Brown: Underground
Five Guys Named Moe
Best theatre choreographer
Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton - WINNER
Bill Deamer, Follies
Kate Prince, Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Randy Skinner, 42nd Street
Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris
Best musical revival
Follies - WINNER
42nd Street
On the Town
Best actor in a musical
Giles Terera, Hamilton - WINNER
Ciaran Hinds, Girl from the North Country
John McCrea, Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Jamael Westman, Hamilton
Best actress in a musical
Shirley Henderson, Girl from the North Country - WINNER
Janie Dee, Follies
Imelda Staunton, Follies
Josie Walker, Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Best revival
Angels in America - WINNER
Hamlet
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Witness for the Prosecution
Best new comedy
Labour of Love - WINNER
Dry Powder
Mischief Movie Night
The Miser
Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre
Killology - WINNER
The B*easts
The Red Lion
The Revlon Girl
Best lighting design
Howell Binkley, Hamilton - WINNER
Paule Constable, Angels in America
Paule Constable, Follies
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Best sound design
Nevin Steinberg, Hamilton - WINNER
Tom Gibbons, Hamlet
Gareth Owen, Bat Out of Hell
Eric Sleichim, Network
Best costume design
Vicki Mortimer, Follies - WINNER
Hugh Durrant, Dick Whittington
Roger Kirk, 42nd Street
Paul Tazewell, Hamilton
Best set design
Bob Crowley, An American in Paris - WINNER
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Vicki Mortimer, Follies
Best actor in a supporting role
Bertie Carvel, Ink - WINNER
John Hodgkinson, The Ferryman
James McArdle, Angels in America
Peter Polycarpou, Oslo
Best actress in a supporting role
Denise Gough, Angels in America - WINNER
Brid Brennan, The Ferryman
Dearbhla Molloy, The Ferryman
Imogen Poots, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Best new opera production
Semiramide - WINNER
La Boheme
The Exterminating Angel
Outstanding achievement in opera
Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona, Semiramide - WINNEr
Paul Brown, Iolanthe
Roderick Williams, The Return Of Ulysses
Best actor
Bryan Cranston, Network - WINNER
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Andrew Scott, Hamlet
Best actress
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman - WINNER
Lesley Manville, Long Day's Journey into Night
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Imelda Staunton, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Best director
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman - WINNER
Dominic Cooke, Follies
Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
Rupert Goold, Ink
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Best new play
The Ferryman - WINNER
Ink
Network
Oslo
Best new musical
Hamilton - WINNER
An American in Paris
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Girl from the North Country
Young Frankenstein