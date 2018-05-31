The new tickets will cover dates up until Saturday 30th March 2019. See details of how to get your hands on them below...

Where can I get tickets?

Make your bid for a date with Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London through the official ticketing site TicketMaster.co.uk.

Can I buy resold tickets?

No. Resale of Hamilton tickets is strictly forbidden. Don't even be tempted, because all tickets resold will be result in the entire original booking being cancelled and anyone holding the tickets will be refused admission

More like this

There are several other ways you can be in with a chance of getting tickets;

Advertisement