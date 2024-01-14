"Our plan is basically every week to try and do something on the show that's never been done before," he revealed. There are an array of choices on offer and these exciting tricks could even pop up during James and Rutherford's first performance on the ice.

He continued: "As long as this journey lasts and hopefully it goes for a very long time we would like to do a move, a trick or something else that's never been done previously on the show. That's what we've set ourselves, we've got it on week one, there is one thing, maybe two that's definitely not been done before. So we'll see!"

Greg Rutherford. ITV

The 37-year-old admitted that he feels nervous about taking to the ice in front of a live audience, noting that "there is a whole lot that you have to deal with".

"I feel okay but I feel definitely nervous at the moment," he said. "I think [on] Sunday there will be a flood of different emotions. We have worked so incredibly hard and there has been literally blood, sweat and tears. We've worked hard for this and I want to do it justice."

Rutherford took part on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, and while people may think the dancing aspect of the show will be easy for Rutherford, there is actually quite a bit that is different.

Speaking to ITV about whether his time on Strictly helped him for Dancing on Ice, Rutherford said: "Maybe a little bit with the hands, actually, just mindful of where my hands are going while I'm skating and then in particular moves that are similar.

"There are aspects of it which I think maybe aren't as alien to me because I have done this in Strictly.

"The lifts and everything are so much more different because you've got blades on your feet, so that makes things a little more tricky."

