Up first was the Signature, where the bakers were challenged to produce a perfect Swiss roll that needed an inlay design. Next was the first Technical as the bakers had to produce fondant fancies – and things were particularly difficult as they had to figure out the flavours and recipe themselves.

Finally, it was time for the Showstopper, and the bakers were tasked with baking a landscape cake.

But for one baker, their time was up. Scroll on to find out who left The Great British Bake Off 2025.

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2025?

Hassan - Week 1

Hassan. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Hassan became the first baker to leave the Bake Off tent, with host Alison Hammond having the difficult job of delivering the news he'd be leaving the tent.

After learning his time was up on the show, Hassan said: "I think I am a bit upset, but I did expect it. Everyone is such a phenomenal baker, they are all such lovely people. And even though it’s been a short-lived experience I have enjoyed it. Hopefully I can reflect on some things and then maybe get back to baking when I get a chance."

Reflecting on the challenges, Hassan admitted he felt the Swiss roll was his worst moment in the tent as "it didn't come out as planned" and also affected his baking after that.

Hassan added: "Honestly for my first ever bake in the tent to come out looking like that was appalling to say the least, for all the practice and work put into it. On the positive side, it tasted better than it looked, I guess?"

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday 9th September at 8pm.

Add The Great British Bake Off to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.