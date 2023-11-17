While the property was valued at £10 million, there were seemingly no buyers - but now it is back on the market.

The lighthouse is now on sale for £6.5 million, as per Knight Frank, which is £3.5 million down from its original asking price.

The property description reads: "With panoramic views over Saunton Sands and out to sea, this is an exciting opportunity to design your own interior fit-out to one of the UK's finest waterfront homes."

Earlier this year, Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud gave an update on Short and his property.

"Ed and I still communicate by email now and again," he told Metro.

"It's not always the case you keep in contact with people, but in his case, it was such a special project and we had a lot of shared interests in common and we share a mutual friend."

McCloud told the publication Short hadn't given up on selling the property and remained optimistic that it will be bought.

Talking about the property back in 2022, McCloud told Radio Times magazine the project was "vainglorious".

He added: "The drive to build, to change the world and make in our own image, to improve our environment, all of these things can go too far. And that ambition can destroy the beauty that we strive to find in life."

Short also told the Sunday Times last year that he was still keen to sell the property. "I need to sell it, that is all that is left," he said. "I couldn't live in it."

