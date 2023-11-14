Speaking of Doherty, whose episode will air on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 14th November, Theroux said: "There was quite a lot that I was surprised by.

"I was surprised by how funny he was, I was surprised that (maybe I shouldn't haven't been) his recovery still seemed precarious, and I would say that maybe I was sort of surprised by his level of openness."

He continued: "I suppose everyone curates a persona that they present in public and I'm sure he does as well, but his curatorial choice seemed to be that he'll speak about anything. Occasionally he deflects a bit, but I never felt that he was especially unwilling to talk about stuff, so it's a very soul-bearing interview."

Louis Theroux. BBC/Mindhouse

Doherty's episode follows that of heavy weight boxer Anthony Joshua, who was the first celebrity for season 2.

Unlike Doherty, Theroux says it was "challenging" to get the boxer to be "vulnerable", admitting that underneath Anthony's public character as an athlete there's "a lot of vulnerability and certain levels of pain".

"He's someone who has... I don't know if this is true, but I think for boxers in general, I think he's someone who has a sense of how he needs to express himself, which is this inspirational, but vaguely sort of rooted in self-empowerment and self-help ways of thinking," Theroux explained.

Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

