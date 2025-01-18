Hosts Barney and Bradley Walsh revealed the "bad news" in tonight's episode, confirming that Nitro wouldn't be able to compete in the series before he walked on stage.

"Obviously, you know I'm explosive, I'm powerful, sometimes I'm too powerful," he explained, continuing: "I end[ed] up hurting myself and I've got a little bit of a dodgy knee, but these things happen in sport when you're pushing yourself as hard as you do."

Nitro for Gladiators season 2. BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Instead of competing, Nitro confirmed he'll be cheering along with the audience members.

Real name Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Nitro previously revealed he would be missing out on the season 2 games earlier last year.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "Speed is my thing, but sometimes life throws a curveball! During training for series 2 earlier this year, I picked up an unexpected knee injury, which means I’ll be shifting gears this series and sitting out the events.

"But don’t worry, I’m recharging and more energised than ever! You'll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky-high. Bring on series 2 of Gladiators!"

As Nitro watches on from the sidelines, there are two new Gladiators joining the cast. Unveiled ahead of tonight's episode, Cyclone and Hammer will be joining the Gladiators to take on the British public in new and returning games.

While they didn't appear in tonight's episode, Bradley and Barney Walsh confirmed viewers will be seeing them throughout the season soon.

Cyclone said in a statement: "I’ve got the look, I’ve got the energy and I’ve got the muscles."

Meanwhile, Hammer added: "When you’ve got 19 stone sprinting at you, you’ve got no chance. I’m getting you."

Gladiators returns on Saturday 18th January at 5:50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

