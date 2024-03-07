There are just three episodes left, but there will be a slight delay.

Based on the BBC's TV schedules, Gladiators does not appear on Saturday 16th March as the FA Cup quarter-final match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will air in the usual Gladiators spot from 5:10pm to 7:40pm.

Read more:

More like this

Based on the schedule, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel will air after the football, followed by Pointless Celebrities and Casualty.

The revival of Gladiators saw it become the biggest entertainment launch for the BBC in seven years.

It was announced that Gladiators had attracted an audience of 8.7 million across its first seven days.

Six million viewers tuned into the premiere live for its first episode, marking it the biggest entertainment launch for the BBC since Let It Shine in 2017.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"The return of Gladiators has taken that nation by storm, with viewing figures showing that Saturday nights in are back on BBC One for all the family," said Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC.

"The hugely popular presenting duo of Bradley and Barney, combined with the timeless excitement of seeing the Gladiators and contenders in action, means the series continues to captivate audiences across the UK."

Gladiators will air on BBC One on Saturday 8th March 2024.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.