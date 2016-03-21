Admitting he's pleased this new gig will be at a more "civilised hour", Turnbull announced he would be returning to the airwaves on Saturday and Sunday mid-mornings from 10am to 1pm on Classic FM.

“I am delighted to be joining Classic FM, with its distinguished line-up of presenters," Turnbull said. "It will be a real joy to turn from news to music, especially at a more civilised hour, and I’m looking forward to it very much.”

Sam Jackson, managing editor of Classic FM, said, "Bill Turnbull is one of this country’s finest broadcasters and I’m so pleased to welcome him to the Classic FM family. Bill is one of those rare presenters who everyone feels like they know.

More like this

"His warmth and wit have endeared him to millions of television viewers and now we’re thrilled that he’s joining Classic FM’s weekend team. Bill is going to find himself in excellent company and we can’t wait for him to make his debut behind the Classic FM microphone."

The new shows come as part of a reshuffle of the station's programmes.

Alan Titchmarsh becomes the presenter of the station’s Saturday breakfast show (7am to 10am) and Aled Jones is the new voice of Sunday breakfast (7am to 10am).

Advertisement

Alexander Armstrong presents two hours of lunchtime favourites every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm, while Classic FM's weekend line-up is completed by a range of other long-standing programmes, hosted by presenters including Charlotte Green, Nicholas Owen, Myleene Klass and Alex James.