Her answer? An emphatic yes.

“I think Lord Sugar would be amazing as Prime Minister,” Rebecca Jeffery, who left the series in this week’s episode, told RadioTimes.com.

“He’s a very clever, astute, balanced, fair man, and I think he would be absolutely NOTHING like Donald Trump.”

However, Rebecca was less sure whether Lord Sugar would actually go for the job one day.

“I don’t think he would go for it because he’s busy running his businesses,” she said. “But I think he would be amazing at it.

“Having just met him in those brief scenarios, he talked sense! He talks sense, he understands what’s going to work and he doesn’t suffer fools. He reminds me of my dad, who’s a very no-nonsense businessman.”

Speaking on Twitter (see above), Lord Sugar seemed to confirm Rebecca's assumption that he wouldn't seek the top job, saying there was "no chance" he'd run. But hey, stranger things have happened, in the last six months or so alone.

And if he does change his mind, after giving such good soundbites and character references it sounds like professional marketer Rebecca might have just talked herself into a position as Lord Sugar’s campaign manager.

Assuming, of course, that he wouldn’t just run another reality TV competition for that position...

The Apprentice airs on BBC1 on Thursdays at 9.00pm