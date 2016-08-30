It’s the age-old argument, and Twitter was embroiled in a fierce debate on the issue last night after a woman kicked up a fuss over splitting the bill on First Dates.

This is how it went down...

Brian and Mary went on a date.

Brian was overjoyed by what a “charming, nice lady” Mary was.

Then the bill came, £70.37.

Cue waitress with dreaded question: “Are you just doing half and half?”

Brian: “Yep.”

Mary:

Mary is “absolutely fuming”:

Mary had never been on a date where she had to pay half the bill.

Mary: “Well, I thought Brian was very nice but, umm, I think really you should have offered to pay the bill.”

Brian: “Ooh... I think when you first meet somebody you should always go halves, but that’s my opinion.”

Mary: “That was a big no-no for me.”

And with that, she's off.

This was Twitter’s reaction:

Most people agreed with Brian...

And it’s not the first time this has happened in the First Dates restaurant. Last year, a Marilyn Monroe lookalike actually got up and walked out when she was asked to pay half the bill.

Looks like Brian got off lightly.