In all these scenarios, the couple seem to agree fairly quickly on how it's going to go and it's not really an issue. But on tonight's First Dates, the arrival of the bill sparked an argument and turned the date seriously sour.

Marc, 38 met Elle, 30. Marc said he was looking for someone to spend the rest of his life with, someone to do nice things for like "run a bath and put candles round it." Elle wanted to meet "a gentleman, a guy to hold the door open for me, pay the bill...”

The duo were getting on reasonably well — a bit of flirting here and there — until it was time to pay. Then all hell broke loose.

Here's what happened...

Elle casually passed the bill over to Marc

But Marc wasn't sure about this...

Elle remained chirpy but also very insistent...

But Marc wasn't letting this go...

Elle wasn't letting this go either...

The bill was £136.69. She gave him £30. And then Marc tackled the issue of gender equality...

At this point, Elle looked seriously unimpressed. For what felt like an eternity.

Yep, still stunned into silence...

Awkward, isn't it?

Oh dear.

What do you think? Have your say on the Billgate debate and vote below...