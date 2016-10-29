Two sorcerers united on BBC1 on Friday night – Fantastic Beasts' Newt Scamander and Doctor Strange himself – for a spellbinding performance with the other-worldly talent that is Bryan Cranston.

By spellbinding, we mean that Redmayne just about managed to pull off a cheap trick using an off-the-shelf magic colouring book and his Harry Potter wand. But still, magic. Watch it in full below.

Cumberbatch is currently starring in Marvel movie Doctor Strange, while Redmayne is set to lead the first of five Harry Potter spin-offs in Fantastic Beasts beginning on 18th November.

The Graham Norton Show returns next Friday with another knockout line-up: Matt Smith, Claire Foy, Ben Affleck – and the mighty Sir David Attenborough.

Benedict Cumberbatch is a master at saying nothing in the nicest possible way