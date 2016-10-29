What's impressive is just how nice Cumberbatch is when all he's really doing is saying 'No'. Despite stonewalling RadioTimes.com throughout our recent meet-up to talk future Doctor Strange outings, we came away feeling pretty happy about the whole thing.

Oh, and that whole confusion about working on Tom Hiddleston in Sherlock? Totally our bad... See what we mean below.

(Potential Doctor Strange spoilers to follow – we're not sure, HE'S NOT TELLING US ANYTHING)

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Strange is in cinemas now. Sherlock series four will begin on New Year's Day 2017.