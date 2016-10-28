This autumn is shaping up to be pretty magical, with both sorcerous superhero movie Doctor Strange and Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them set to hit screens in the next couple of months.

And now it’s been revealed that this spellbinding season will be reflected in an upcoming episode of BBC1’s The Graham Norton Show, where Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts’ Newt Scamander) and Benedict Cumberbatch (the titular star of Marvel’s Doctor Strange) will enchant audiences on a shared supernatural sofa on Friday 28th October.