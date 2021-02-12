Accessibility Links

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig start time: Locations, celebrity guests, latest news and more

Everything you need to know about Sandi Toksvig's new Channel 4 travel series.

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig

Published:

Sandi Toksvig is exploring some of the UK’s most remote and beautiful hideaways in her new Channel 4 series Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig.

The former Great British Bake Off host – who departed from the show last year to pursue other career opportunities – will be joined by some celebrity pals as she embarks on an adventure set to inspire many staycations.

So, when is it on? Where will she be visiting? And who can we expect to see joining Sandi on her extraordinary escapes?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig on?

The series kicked off on Wednesday, 10th February.

New episodes of the four-part series will air weekly on Channel 4 at 9pm.

However, for those who wish to binge the show, the entire series is currently available to watch on demand via All 4.

What locations will Sandi visit on Extraordinary Escapes?

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig
Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig
Channel 4

Suffolk

In the first episode, Sandi explored the amazing sanctuaries of Suffolk, from the Heritage Coast’s Martello Tower to an 11th-century priory gatehouse, and a thatched cottage with its own moat.

Kent

Sandi’s next trip will see her exploring all the joys Kent has to offer, from a luxurious windmill hideaway to the Elmley National Nature Reserve.

Scotland

Sandi will take on some Scottish escapes, from a lighthouse keeper’s cottage and a luxury shooting lodge to an elliptical-shaped bolthole

The Cotswolds

Alongside her friend and former Bake Off colleague Prue Leith, Sandi will unlock the Cotswolds’ ultimate hidden gems, from a luxury tree house to a minimalist and striking home of glass and Cotswold stone.

Which celebrities will feature on Extraordinary Escapes?

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig
Actress Pauline Steadman joined Sandi for the first episode of Extraordinary Escapes
Channel 4

Each episode will see Sandi joined by a different celebrity pal.

Actress Alison Steadman was on board for Sandi’s Suffolk escape. Together, they took in some cloud-watching on the heritage coast before heading to a converted priory deep in the countryside, where Toksvig quizzed The Gavin and Stacey actress on her acting career and hobby of fungi-spotting.

Other guest stars include Spaced co-creator Jessica Hynes, stand-up comedian Sindhu Vee and Bake Off judge Prue Leith.

Is there a trailer for Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig?

There sure is, and after watching it, we wouldn’t mind booking one of these getaways!

What has Sandi said about Extraordinary Escapes?

Speaking of her new show, the TV presenter said: “When it was suggested that I travel around the UK accompanied by these four brilliant women, I had to double check this was work.

“This year has been a journey of exploration for many of us, and it was a joy to find so many beautiful, quirky and remote bolt-holes around almost every corner.

She added: “And quite honestly, as much as I adore my family, it’s been wonderful just to leave the house.”

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig airs Wednesdays on Channel 4 at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on.

