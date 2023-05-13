Tonight (Saturday 13th May), all 26 Eurovision 2023 contestants will take to the stage and perform their hits in a bid to be crowned this year's Eurovision champions.

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the Eurovision 2023 final .

Hosting the Eurovision final this year will be Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Britain's Got Talent's Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer-songwriter Julia Sanina. While Eurovision legend Graham Norton will be popping up both on screen and in the commentary box to provide his take on the night, alongside former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc.

As well as performances from the contestants, including the UK's very own Mae Muller, viewers will also be treated to performances from some guest stars.

Last year's champs Kalush Orchestra will open the ceremony with their performance, titled Voices of a Generation.

Performing in the first interval will be 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder who represented the UK, followed by Israel's Netta, Italy's Mahmood, Iceland's Daði Freyr, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands, Sweden's Cornelia Jakobs and Liverpool's very own Sonia. The final interval act will be brought to viewers by The Liverpool Songbook – a celebration of the host city's contribution to pop music.

It's looking like a tough competition for tonight. Current Eurovision 2023 odds have tipped Sweden's Loreen to top the scoreboard tonight, following her 2012 win for her song Euphoria.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Tvorchi are predicted to finish in third place. As for the UK, it's expected that we could end this year's competition in ninth place. It's not quite second place like Ryder, but based on previous years is pretty good.

Fun fact: The UK has won Eurovision a total of five times - first in 1967 with Sandie Shaw who sang A Puppet on a String. The last time we won the annual singing competition was in 1997 when Katrina and the Waves triumphed with Love, Shine a Light.

So, could 2023 give us our sixth win? We'll have to wait until tonight's performances and the Eurovision vote is counted.

In the meantime, join RadioTimes.com for our live blog, where we'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest on the night - from the wild performances, to the guest appearances, scores and final results.