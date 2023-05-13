The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the Eurovision 2023 final.

Tonight (Saturday 13th May), all 26 Eurovision 2023 contestants will take to the stage and perform their hits in a bid to be crowned this year's Eurovision champions.

Hosting the Eurovision final this year will be Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Britain's Got Talent's Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer-songwriter Julia Sanina. While Eurovision legend Graham Norton will be popping up both on screen and in the commentary box to provide his take on the night, alongside former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc.

As well as performances from the contestants, including the UK's very own Mae Muller, viewers will also be treated to performances from some guest stars.

Last year's champs Kalush Orchestra will open the ceremony with their performance, titled Voices of a Generation.

Performing in the first interval will be 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder who represented the UK, followed by Israel's Netta, Italy's Mahmood, Iceland's Daði Freyr, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands, Sweden's Cornelia Jakobs and Liverpool's very own Sonia. The final interval act will be brought to viewers by The Liverpool Songbook – a celebration of the host city's contribution to pop music.

It's looking like a tough competition for tonight. Current Eurovision 2023 odds have tipped Sweden's Loreen to top the scoreboard tonight, following her 2012 win for her song Euphoria.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Tvorchi are predicted to finish in third place. As for the UK, it's expected that we could end this year's competition in ninth place. It's not quite second place like Ryder, but based on previous years is pretty good.

Fun fact: The UK has won Eurovision a total of five times - first in 1967 with Sandie Shaw who sang A Puppet on a String. The last time we won the annual singing competition was in 1997 when Katrina and the Waves triumphed with Love, Shine a Light.

So, could 2023 give us our sixth win? We'll have to wait until tonight's performances and the Eurovision vote is counted.

In the meantime, join RadioTimes.com for our live blog, where we'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest on the night - from the wild performances, to the guest appearances, scores and final results.

  • Goodnight

    Following one last epic performance from the lovely Loreen, that brings an end to the Eurovision 2023 final.

    Oh what a night it's been, with appearances from the Princess of Wales, and our very own Sam Ryder, not forgetting 1993 UK Eurovision entry Sonia.

    Thanks for joining us tonight! We really hope you enjoyed just as much as we did and will stay dancing into the early hours.

    We look forward to seeing you next year for more Eurovision fun!

    kisses goodbye

  • Now for the public vote

    The moment of truth has arrived, and Martin Osterdahl has confirmed that the final results are in.

    The points on the scoreboard will be added to the public vote starting with the country with the fewest votes

    Here we go:

    • After the public vote, Germany has received 15 points giving them a total of 18.
    • Croatia has been awarded 112 from the public giving them 123 points.
    • Poland is next with 82 votes from the public and 93 in total.
    • Serbia have been awarded 16 points and 30 in total.
    • Next is the United Kingdom with 9 from the public and 24 in total.
    • Onwards to Albania and it's 59 from the public and 76 in total.
    • It's 76 for Moldova from the public and 96 in total.
    • Slovenia receive 45 points from the public and 78 in total.
    • Portugal have 16 from the public and 59 altogether.
    • Norway receive 216 points from the public and 268 in total.
    • France have received 5o points, giving them 104 in total.
    • The public has awarded Ukraine 189 points, taking them into third place with 243 points.
    • Switzerland received 31 points, giving them a total of 92.
    • Cyprus receive 58 points and now have 126 points.
    • Armenia receive 53 points giving them 122 in total.
    • For Lithuania it's 46 points, putting them at 127 points.
    • After the audience vote, Czechia have 129 points.
    • Spain have received 5 points, giving them 100 points overall.
    • Austria have 120 points in total after the public vote.
    • Belgium end on 182, pushing them into fifth place on the leaderboard.
    • Following the public vote, Australia have 151 points in total putting them behind Italy.
    • For Estonia it's 168 overall, putting them above Australia.
    • For Finland, it's 376 points from the public putting them right at the top of the scoreboard with 526 points.
    • It's 350 points overall for Italy.
    • It's 362 points overall for Israel putting them in second place.
    • And now for Sweden...

  • Back to the jury vote

    • Georgia give their 12 points to Belgium.
    • For Czechia, it's 12 points to Ukraine moving them up the scoreboard
    • Over in Slovenia, and the 12 points from Slovenia go to... Italy.
    • It's now time for the Greek jury in Athens, and their 12 points go to Belgium moving the country up the leaderboard.
    • It's now time for Albania to award their jury vote, and it's 12 points for Sweden. Loreen is cleaning up now as she heads into the 300s.
    • Over in Lithuania with Monica who represented the country last year, and it's 12 points to Sweden. Loreen is now at 328 points. You go girl!
    • Now for the final jury votes, and we're going to UK legend Catherine Tate to reveal which country the UK has given their 12 points to. And our 12 points go to... Sweden! And that puts an end to the jury votes, with Estonia in fifth place, then Finland, Italy in third, Israel just one point ahead of them with 177 points and Sweden right at the top with 344 points.
  • The votes continued

    As it stands, we have Finland in fifth place with 75 points, Estonia in fourth place with 78, Israel third with 108, Italy fourth with 109, and Loreen at the top with 194 points. But things could change....

    Back to the jury votes:

    • Over to Iceland for their jury votes and it's 12 points for Australia.
    • Serbia's 12 points go to Slovenia.
    • Cyprus is up next, and it's 12 points for Sweden pushing Loreen up to 228 points on the scoreboard.
    • Keeping very steady in fourth place is Finland, as they're awarded 12 points from Norway's jury.
    • Over to Switzerland for their jury vote, and it's 12 points for Czechia - we love those girlies!
    • It might only be 08:34am in Australia, but they're up bright and early for the jury vote, and their 12 points go to Belgium giving the country of 69 points, right behind Austria.
    • Denmark's 12 points go to Sweden.
    • The Spanish jury award their 12 points to Loreen.
    • Over to Israel and it's 12 more points for Sweden - 277 in total.
    • Sweden won't be getting any point this time as it's over to Sweden, who are giving their 12 points to Finland.
    • Just seven jury votes left and as it stands we have Israel in third place with 142 points, Italy in second place with 148 points and taking quite the lead Sweden has 277 points.
  • The jury votes are in

    • Ukraine's 12 points go to Sweden's Loreen.
    • From Ukraine, it's 12 points for Israel represented by Noa Kirel.
    • Latvia is giving their 12 points to Estonia.
    • It looks like nothing for us from the Netherlands as they give their 12 points to Loreen.
    • Malta give their 12 points to Sweden.
    • It's 12 more points for Sweden from Moldova
    • Ireland's 12 points go to Sweden, giving Loreen 78 points.
    • San Marino's 12 points go to Italy, taking the country to third place.
    • Azerbaijan is up next, and it's 12 points to Israel bringing Noa up to second place - that's the power of the Unicorn.
    • Austria give their 12 points to Italy bring them up to 55 points.
    • It's over to France, and another 12 points for Israel,
    • Finland's 12 points go to Sweden and that's 120 points for Loreen so far, but it's still early days.
    • Belgium are up next, and the votes from the Belgium go to Austria for Teya and Salena's Edgar Allen Poe song.
    • It's Germany's turn now, and their 12 points go to Sweden. She's done it again!
    • The jury votes are in from Portugal and it's 12 points for Australia,
    • Croatia are up next and their 12 points go to... Italy.
    • Over to Estonia, and it's 12 points for Sweden.
    • Armenia are next. Their 12 points go to... Israel.
    • It's Poland's turn and it's another 12 points for Israel. Noa is cleaning up nicely, but there's still 80 points left.
    • From Romania it's 12 points for Italy.
  • The vote has closed

    That's it, the lines are now closed and the fate of the 26 acts are now sealed. We'll find out at the end of the show which country has been crowned this year's winners. Fingers crossed Mae!

  • Familiar faces

    As we wait for the votes to be counted, we're treated to some beautiful performances from some familiar faces, including Israel's Netta, Iceland's Daði Freyr singing Whole Again, Duncan Laurence, and the UK's Sonia - hey, girl!

  • Sam Ryder is back

    Our very own Sam Ryder is back, this time to perform his brand new song Mountains, and we're in love! No wonder he finished in second place last year.

  • The vote is open

    And just like that, all 26 countries have performed and it's time to vote. The phone lines have opened, so get placing your votes.

    Numbers are on the screen for each entry, but for more on how to vote in Eurovision 2023, see here.

  • Mae Muller closes the show

    Our girl Mae Muller is up to represent the UK with I Wrote a Song, and the love from the crowd is instant.

    Muller is giving is giving everything that she needs to give with this performance and we can't get enough.

    Following Sam Ryder's success last year, could Mae get us on the left side of the scoreboard once again? Fingers crossed!

  • Croatia are here!

    Just when we thought it couldn't get any weirder, Croatia's Let 3 burst onto the stage Mama ŠČ and tonight's performance is even wilder than Tuesday's. Oh you've got to love Eurovision!

  • Slovenia seize the stage

    Slovenia's rock entry Joker out perform their song Carpe Diem and they're definitely seizing the stage with this performance, but is it enough to lift the trophy?

  • Noa Kirel is a Eurovision unicorn

    Israel's Noa Kirel is SERVING with her terrific performance of her entry Unicorn. She deserves a position in the Top 10 for those moves alone.

    Noa Kirel rehearsing Unicorn for Israel at the Second Rehearsal of the First Semi-Final at Liverpool Arena

  • Lithuania's Monika Linkyte returns to Eurovision

    After competing in Eurovision's 2015 contest, Monika Linkyte is back and hoping to win eight years on, taking to the stage with a platinum blonde wig with her track Stay.

    Can she climb that leaderboard? We'll have to see.

  • Germany rock the stage

    Germany's Lord of the Lost rock the stage with Blood & Glitter, and what a performance it is! From the fire effects to the lead singer's outfit, we don't know where to look!

  • Norway take to the stage

    Norway's Eurovision 2023 entry Alessandra performs her song Queen of Kings, and she's rocking the stage with her powerful performance. Top 5 maybe?

  • Another win for Ukraine?

    Reigning champs Ukraine take to the stage, this time with their 2023 entry TVORCHI singing Heart of Steel.

    Last year's win came from hip hop group Kalush Orchestra, but this year Andri and Jimoh are giving us real RnB vibes and we're not mad at it.

    I don't know, but Ukraine could have a good chance of topping the scoreboard for a second year in a row!

  • We're off to Moldova

    Pasha Parfeni is back on stage with Soarele si Luna, which is about the sun and the moon.

    It's an upbeat performance from the singer, who previously competed in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 when Loreen won. Both Loreen and Pasha have returned for 2023, but will either of them take the crown tonight?

    If it was based on their staging alone, we'd probably have to give it to Pasha, as he's giving it his all with those moves. But, when it comes to vocals and penning a winning Eurovision song, Loreen has experience!

  • Armenia's Brunette takes to the stage

    At number 17 is Armenia's Brunette with her song Future Lover, and the young singer is giving this performance her all.

    Both the lyrics and music were composed by Brunette, real name Elen Yeremyan.

  • Belgium bring the moves

    Belgium's Gustaph takes to the stage with Because Of You and we can't help but find ourselves dancing to the upbeat dance hit.

    The country is tipped to finish in 11th place, but by the way Gustaph has got us moving Belgium could really surprise viewers when the results are revealed. Yes, Gustaph!

  • Girl Power from Czechia

    Rocking all pink and their super-long ponytails, Czechia's Vesna are back on stage with their song My Sister's Crown, and it's slowly becoming our lady's night anthem.

    Ahead of their Eurovision debut, the girl group said: "This is the greatest honour for us to represent the Czech Republic in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Thank you fans from all around the world for your support and votes. We are ready for you Liverpool."

  • Ok, Eurovision has begun

    Eurovision is known for its weird and wonderful performances, and Finland's Käärijä is giving just that with his song Cha Cha Cha.

    From his lime green crop jumper ensemble, to the backing dancers in their all pink outfits, not forgetting the crates propped up on stage, this is Eurovision in its truest form.

    And the crowd seem to love it judging by that cheer at the end of the performance, so Käärijä has got to be doing something right!

  • Estonia build bridges with Alika

    Estonia takes to the stage with Alika performing her song Bridges, and it's a powerful performance from the singer with the audience giving her a massive round of applause.

    Estonia are predicted to finish in 21st place, but based on this performance alone I wouldn't be surprised if Alika found herself on the left side of the scoreboard.

  • Italy is up

    Another one of the Big Five is up, with Italy's Marco Mengoni performing Due Vite.

    Marco couldn't wait to perform Due Vite on the song which he says is: "my never-ending story because it is the story of a relationship between the ratio and the unconscious."

    He added: “I am devoting a lot of hours a week to my thoughts with a professional and I am realising that my unconscious gives me more realistic input than everyday life.In the song I told this double life: the life of the night and dreams that become more real than the dreams themselves, and the life I live every day. [...] I am a sinner, I am one who makes mistakes.

    "There are slaps and you have to go on in life. There are moments of boredom and downsides that are needed like all things: for me, 'Due vite' is this.”

  • Keeping it in the family

    Albania’s Albina is on stage with Duje, and it’s a proper family affair with all six members performing tonight.

    It's quite lovely too see actually, as Albina, her mum, dad and siblings all take part in the 67th song contest together.

    I wonder if their entry has inspired any more musical families to take part...

  • Loreen is back!

    Loreen has made her return to Eurovision, representing Sweden yet again – but this time with her track Tattoo.

    The Swedish singer was the Eurovision champion back in 2012 with arguably the best Eurovision song ever (sorry ABBA), 'Euphoria', but can she win again? And where did she get her nails done?

  • Blanca Paloma's track lives up to its name

    Spain made its Eurovision 2023 debut with the New Flamenco song Eaea and while Blanco Paloma hasn't brought the same energy as last year's Chanel, she's still putting on one fierce show.

  • Andrew Lambrou is hitting those high notes with a broken heart

    Australian singer Andrew Lambrou is revisiting his Greek-Cypriot roots as he represents Cyprus in Liverpool with his track 'Break a Broken Heart'.

    Can his place on the leaderboard restore his faith in love? Let's hope so.

