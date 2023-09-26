The Eastenders names are set to join Nick Knowles and the team on a project in Harlow, Essex, to help "transform a community project to bring people together and improve mental health".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The task at hand is to create a building worthy for all the work that Butterfly Effect Wellbeing does after being gifted the building itself by the local council.

But of course, as is the way with many DIY SOS episodes, the building isn't in the best condition and needs some serious TLC.

The project will allow the company to cease operating out of a portacabin, and instead offer services to even more people who are dealing with social isolation and self-harm.

Butterfly Effect Wellbeing was founded by Angela Hannibal, who set it up after losing her mum to suicide - wanting to try to help people like her mother who struggle with poor mental health.

Nick Knowles on the site of the new boxing gym in DIY: SOS. BBC

The community-based company is very much a jack of all trades, running a meet-up group for men, cooking workshops and sessions made especially for teenagers.

Essentially, the mission is to create a hub for the community to enjoy, and some yet to be confirmed Eastenders stars will be an exciting part of it.

Speaking about the upcoming episode, Knowles said: "This is a special project that does so much to help the community in Harlow, and I can’t wait to get stuck in with our EastEnders friends and see this amazing build come together.

"As always, we wouldn’t be able to deliver such important projects without the generosity of our brilliant volunteers, so if you have a trade or can help us with materials then get in touch!"

Read more:

Similarly, Catherine Catton, BBC's head of commissioning for factual entertainment and events, said: "This is a fantastic collaboration between EastEnders and DIY SOS which will transform a truly deserving project.

"We are so looking forward to seeing the build come together for Butterfly Effect Wellbeing and helping Angela and her team provide support to even more people."

As of now, the Eastenders stars that are set to feature in the show are yet to be announced - but the team are still on the lookout for local volunteers to help.

So, if you're an electrician, plumber, carpenter, plasterer or decorator and want to offer support with the transformation in October, you can pop the team an email at diysosharlow@bbc.co.uk before the Trades Day on 3rd October to arrange an appointment to meet with the team.

DIY SOS continues next Tuesday 3rd October 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.