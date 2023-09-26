Although it's been a while since TV viewers have seen Irwin on our screens, the presenter previously announced the happy news on his Instagram, writing: "Good news to start the week, there’s a brand new episode of @escape_country airing tomorrow on @bbcone at 3 pm and it’s one of mine!

"I head down to Somerset and look at some fantastic rural properties in some beautiful locations. Plus, I also get to visit a cider farm - perks of the job. Hope you enjoy!" The episode was shot last autumn.

According to the synopsis for the release, which is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer: "The magnificent colours of autumn are on full display in Somerset as Jonnie Irwin helps a retired couple from Reading find their perfect property.

"Whilst in the county, Jonnie also visits a centuries-old cider farm and enjoys sampling a few of their fruity tipples."

The presenter, who is also known for fronting A Place in the Sun, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020, announcing the news last November to tell fans that it has since spread to his brain.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain at the time, he said that he decided to go public "to empower people in my position and to educate those without cancer", saying: "Treat us normally, treat us with respect."

He stated that he initially kept his illness private "because professionally, I didn’t want to lose work, but also socially and emotionally, people treat you differently and people start making decisions for you".

"If I withheld that information, I found I could live a normal life right up until a year ago," he added.

