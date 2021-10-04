Drag Race UK’s Vanity Milan addresses London queens’ season 3 rivalry

The wait is finally over as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for its third series, and we have a whole host of new Queens ready to show how fierce they can be as they attempt to win this latest run – but just how fierce will they get?

Among the Drag Race UK 2021 contestants this year is Vanity Milan who says she likes to keep it classy and says the recipe to be her is “sugar, spice and everything nice”.

Vanity has been chatting to RadioTimes.com about joining the show and the subject of whether we should expect any rivalry from the contestants based in different London areas was broached – and according to Vanity, while the competition will, of course, be fierce, where they live will not factor into it.

“I didn’t think there was a rivalry,” Vanity said. “I think it was more like we kind of know each other, so I know what we can do. So I think it’s more of like, you know, it’s a competition as soon as we walk in, so it’s not really like an area code sort of situation, sweetheart!” Well, that answers that then!

Vanity also had a sweet response to the question of what her Drag Race highlight was, saying, “Being there and actually being accepted, I think that was the best part.”

Vanity made it to week three of Drag Race UK by the skin of her teeth after ending up in the bottom two alongside the brilliantly named Elektra Fence who had to sashay away.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three starts on Thursday 23rd September. Seasons one and two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.