When is DIY SOS: Grenfell on TV?

DIY SOS: Grenfell airs on Wednesday 5th September at 9pm on BBC1 and concludes on Wednesday 12th September at the same time.

What's the show about?

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William visits DIY SOS: Grenfell (BBC)

Building a boxing centre and attached community centre from scratch is no easy task, especially within the time frame of just nine weeks.

But DIY SOS: Grenfell have plenty of help, from an army of volunteer contractors to locals and even Prince William, who pitches in and helps paint a wall during a visit to the site.

But the real hero of the show is Mick Delaney, who runs the Dale Youth Boxing Club – once housed on the second floor of Grenfell Tower before last year's devastating fire.