A statement on the musician and actor’s Facebook page confirmed the news.

“David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer," it read. "While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief.”

On Twitter Bowie’s son, film director Duncan Jones, also confirmed the news, as well as posting a visual tribute to his father.

Bowie’s death comes just days after his latest album, Blackstar, was released on Friday 8th January to mark the artist’s 69th birthday.

Three days ago, Bowie's official YouTube channel released the music video for the new single Lazarus. The video begins with Bowie lying bandaged in a hospital bed, singing, "Look up here, I'm in heaven."

Fans and fellow musicians have been paying tribute to the artist online, including this animation showing the many incarnations of Bowie's public persona. The piece is by artist Helen Green.

He was born David Robert Jones on 8 January 1947, but changed his name in 1966 after The Monkees' Davy Jones rose to fame.

Bowie released 25 albums during his career, although his last live performance came at a New York charity concert in 2006.

His movie career also took off following his performance in sci-fi film The Man Who Fell to Earth. Roles in films including Labyrinth and The Last Temptation of Christ followed. He recently appeared as himself in Ricky Gervais's comedy Extras and the movie Zoolander.

A number of TV specials have been planned to honour Bowie's life and career. BBC and Channel 4 will both be broadcasting documentaries this Monday 11th January, while other broadcasters will be airing special repeats and archive concerts in the days to come.