BBC, Channel 4 and more to air special David Bowie tributes
The music icon will be honoured on television this Monday 11th January after his unexpected death at the age of 69
Pop music legend David Bowie, who passed away today after an 18-month battle with cancer, is set to be honoured with a series of tributes on UK television tonight.
Below are the special programmes set to air. This list will be updated as and when we get information from broadcasters.
David Bowie: Sound and Vision, 7:30pm BBC1
The BBC will air a special half-hour documentary called David Bowie: Sound and Vision on BBC1 tonight at 7:30pm following The One Show.
Here are the updated schedules for Monday 11th November.
7pm The One Show – as billed
7:30pm David Bowie: Sound and Vision followed by News update
8pm EastEnders – as billed
David Bowie: Starman, Channel 4 10:35pm
An hour-long look back at the singer's life and career will air on Channel 4 at 10:35pm. According to the broadcaster, the programme will be "a musical tribute to David Bowie featuring the songs and videos that made him one of the world’s greatest artists.
"Bowie’s music was the soundtrack to a generation and influenced countless musicians. This special programme features his most memorable music and performances, as well as tributes from friends and fans around the world."
David Bowie – Five Years, 11:15pm BBC2 / 8pm Yesterday
BBC2 and digital channel Yesterday are both repeating critically-acclaimed 2013 BBC documentary David Bowie – Five Years in the Making of an Icon, which follows the musician over key one-year periods in his early career.
At the time, Radio Times TV Editor Alison Graham called it “a glorious and beautiful thing”, adding, “If you love Bowie, then you will feel a tingle in every second.” The documentary is expected to be on BBC iPlayer soon after.
Yesterday will also be broadcasting repeats of BBC2 music series Sounds of the 70s. The updated listings are below.
7pm Sounds of the 70's - Satin and Tat
7:30pm Sounds of the 70's - Comin Home To You
8pm David Bowie – Five Years
David Bowie: Video Killed the Radio Star, 7:30pm Sky Arts (Tuesday 12th January)
The Sky Arts documentary is one of a number of programmes planned by the Sky channel for Tuesday. The documentary features directors David Mallett and Tim Pope among others, discussing the challenges, expense, and visions behind David Bowie's music videos.
A special Sky News documentary will be shown at 8pm, followed by a broadcast of his 2003 concert at the Point Theatre in Dublin at 8:30pm.
Tuesday 12th January updated billings
7:30pm David Bowie: Video Killed The Radio Star
8pm Sky News David Bowie documentary
8:30pm David Bowie: A Reality Tour
9:45pm David Bowie: Blackstar
10pm Discovering: David Bowie
11pm David Bowie: Serious Moonlight (1983 Vancouver concert)