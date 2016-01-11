David Bowie: Sound and Vision, 7:30pm BBC1

The BBC will air a special half-hour documentary called David Bowie: Sound and Vision on BBC1 tonight at 7:30pm following The One Show.

Here are the updated schedules for Monday 11th November.

7pm The One Show – as billed

7:30pm David Bowie: Sound and Vision followed by News update

8pm EastEnders – as billed

David Bowie: Starman, Channel 4 10:35pm

An hour-long look back at the singer's life and career will air on Channel 4 at 10:35pm. According to the broadcaster, the programme will be "a musical tribute to David Bowie featuring the songs and videos that made him one of the world’s greatest artists.

"Bowie’s music was the soundtrack to a generation and influenced countless musicians. This special programme features his most memorable music and performances, as well as tributes from friends and fans around the world."

David Bowie – Five Years, 11:15pm BBC2 / 8pm Yesterday

BBC2 and digital channel Yesterday are both repeating critically-acclaimed 2013 BBC documentary David Bowie – Five Years in the Making of an Icon, which follows the musician over key one-year periods in his early career.

At the time, Radio Times TV Editor Alison Graham called it “a glorious and beautiful thing”, adding, “If you love Bowie, then you will feel a tingle in every second.” The documentary is expected to be on BBC iPlayer soon after.

Yesterday will also be broadcasting repeats of BBC2 music series Sounds of the 70s. The updated listings are below.

7pm Sounds of the 70's - Satin and Tat

7:30pm Sounds of the 70's - Comin Home To You

8pm David Bowie – Five Years

David Bowie: Video Killed the Radio Star, 7:30pm Sky Arts (Tuesday 12th January)

The Sky Arts documentary is one of a number of programmes planned by the Sky channel for Tuesday. The documentary features directors David Mallett and Tim Pope among others, discussing the challenges, expense, and visions behind David Bowie's music videos.

A special Sky News documentary will be shown at 8pm, followed by a broadcast of his 2003 concert at the Point Theatre in Dublin at 8:30pm.

Tuesday 12th January updated billings

7:30pm David Bowie: Video Killed The Radio Star

8pm Sky News David Bowie documentary

8:30pm David Bowie: A Reality Tour

9:45pm David Bowie: Blackstar

10pm Discovering: David Bowie

11pm David Bowie: Serious Moonlight (1983 Vancouver concert)