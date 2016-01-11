Bowie's son Duncan Jones confirmed news of his death, just days after the release of Bowie's 25th studio album Blackstar. And social media quickly went into meltdown, with fans turning to Twitter to share their sadness, alongside quotes, videos and iconic images of the man who changed the musical landscape forever.

Among those paying heartfelt tributes were fellow musicians, including Madonna, Gene Simmons Kanye West and Bowie's former collaborator Brian Eno.

David Bowie was one of my most important inspirations, so fearless, so creative, he gave us magic for a lifetime. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 11, 2016

Bowie had many famous fans, from Hollywood stars like Russell Crowe to Downton Abbey's Allen Leech.

James Corden posted this picture of a London tube station, which honoured Bowie with its quote of the day this morning:

The original picture comes courtesy of blogger Charlie Elliott.

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw was quick to pay tribute on his breakfast show...

Columnist Caitlin Moran expressed a sense of shock...

Emily Eavis, who alongside dad Michael runs iconic music festival Glastonbury, thanked the star for his contribution to music.

Ricky Gervais took to Twitter just hours after hosting the Golden Globes. Bowie had played a version of himself in Gervais's comedy Extras.

While Prime Minister David Cameron shared a few words on the "pop genius" and "master of reinvention":

Astronaut Tim Peake even added his voice from the International Space Station:

In fact, tributes have been coming in from across the spectrum, proving just how much Bowie's music touched people of all ages and walks of life.