Josh Widdicombe, Rosie Jones, and more swap gifts in first look at Dating No Filter Christmas special

Dating No Filter is back for a Christmas special, with a host of famous faces set to provide humorous commentary to a batch of festive blind dates – and RadioTimes.com can offer a first-look clip of the episode.

The clip sees the participating comedians exchange Christmas gifts and festive greetings before they are offered a brief introduction to couple Jenny and Ross – whose date they will be commenting on.

First up, Sukh Ojla hands a present to Asim Chaudhry, who expresses his excitement before opening it and revealing it to be a Nandos gift card, with Sukh describing it as “the gift that keeps on giving – up to £10!”

Josh Widdicombe then opens a gift from Rosie Jones, which turns out to be a jigsaw featuring various pictures of Rosie, before we cut to Josh Jones and Jayde Adams discussing Christmas.

“I love Christmas, I love Christmas films, but I don’t celebrate until the 10th December,” Josh reveals, with Jayde then asking if that was for religious reasons.

“My birthday’s on the 9th,” Josh responds. “And I don’t want to share the month, so the first half of the month is mine and then the rest is for Jesus.”

We then see Chunkz and Yung Filly pulling a cracker – with the latter winning and reading a joke: “What did the envelope day to the stamp? Stick with me and we’ll go places.”

Then, the celebs are given their first look at the singletons who will be going on a date. First up is Jenny, a 26-year-old from Cork who lives in London.

“I would have always said my type was maybe blondes, rugby boys,” she says. “They tend to be a bit arrogant and kinda cocky, which I kinda like.”

This confession takes the comedians a little by surprise, with Chunkz asking: “Who likes arrogant and cocky?” and Yung Filly adding: “Like, is arrogant not a negative?”

“Yeah of course,” says Chunkz. “Two bad adjectives!”

Jenny then continues: “I go to the gym maybe about four or five times a week. The minute I have a drink or two, I start to make my jokes and it tends to get everyone in the room laughing.”

But Jayde Adams takes issue with this claim, commenting: “I’m sorry babes but those two things just don’t go together. You can’t be like fit and healthy and look incredible and really athletic and be funny!”

We then get a glimpse of Ross – a 29-year-old physiotherapist from Cardiff who will be Jenny’s date, and the comedians are impressed by what they see.

“He’s got nice lips, he’s got Tom Hardy lips,” Josh Jones says, with Yung Filly then declaring: “She’s gonna love him!”

To find out if that prediction is accurate, you can tune in to Dating No Filter – Under the Mistletoe at 10pm on Sky Showcase on Tuesday 21st December.

