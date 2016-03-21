The show will see Ó Briain joined by celebrity guests each week as they tackle retro and modern video game hits like Pac-Man, Grand Theft Auto and Fallout, with gaming expert Elle Gibson and team captains Sam Pamphilon and Steve McNeil also part of the action.

"Put a video game controller in the hands of a nun and she'll turn into a trash-talking bloodthirsty monster. Give a controller to a comedian and they'll do that too, but be funny. In video games veritas, my friends,” Ó Briain said.

"This show is a raucous, back-biting, properly competitive celebration of the world's favourite pastime. Let's Go 8 Bit!"

The format is inspired by a popular stage show at the Edinburgh Festival headed up by McNeil and Pemphilon, with the addition of longtime gamer Ó Briain (who has regularly hosted the Video Game Baftas) the main addition for the TV incarnation.

Steve North, Dave general manager, explained, "Go 8 Bit is a very funny stage show with a cult following. We love working with the comedy community to bring successful stage shows to the Dave audience, as we did with Alex Horne's Taskmaster. Having Dara on board makes it a perfect fit for Dave."

And if you prefer to watch your video game players in person (it’s much better than just seeing what they’re doing on a screen, right?) then you’re in luck – tickets are available from today (Monday 21st March) at 10am. Ready Player One…

Go 8 Bit is scheduled to air this autumn on Dave