“I'm so excited to be joining such a legendary show that, after all this time, still manages to make people squeal with joy," added Scanlon. "I cannot wait to see the robots in all their metallic glory playfully destroying each other!”

Still, the new show (which will take place in a new purpose-built arena in Glasgow) isn't entirely without familiar sights. Its new logo (above) is basically just a reworking of the show's classic symbol, while legendary commentator Jonathan Pearce (whose excitable descriptions of the mechanical melees during the original Robot Wars were a highlight for many fans) is also rejoining the fray.

“Robot Wars is an immensely enjoyable programme to commentate on," Pearce said. "I am delighted to be involved and back among the cut and thrust of the robot battles. ACTIVATE!”

More like this

Roboteers, stand by...

Advertisement

Robot Wars' new six-part series is expected to air on BBC2 later this year