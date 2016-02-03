Dara O Briain and Angela Scanlon to host new Robot Wars series
And legendary commentator Jonathan Pearce will be back ringside
Just weeks after we learned that a reboot was in the works for classic smash-em-up Robot Wars, it's been announced that the new series will be hosted by a pair of new faces – Mock the Week and You're Fired host Dara O Briain and presenter Angela Scanlon, replacing the original series' Craig Charles and Philippa Forrester from the classic line-up.
“I am thrilled to be presenting Robot Wars," said O Briain. "For too long, the schedules have cried out for a show in which dedicated amateurs toiling day and night, handcraft sophisticated automatons built on the delicate interplay of hand-wired servo motors with custom-built circuit boards and fingertip motion control, just to see them get smashed to pieces by a dustbin carrying a massive hammer. It's war, and how I love it so.”
“I'm so excited to be joining such a legendary show that, after all this time, still manages to make people squeal with joy," added Scanlon. "I cannot wait to see the robots in all their metallic glory playfully destroying each other!”
Still, the new show (which will take place in a new purpose-built arena in Glasgow) isn't entirely without familiar sights. Its new logo (above) is basically just a reworking of the show's classic symbol, while legendary commentator Jonathan Pearce (whose excitable descriptions of the mechanical melees during the original Robot Wars were a highlight for many fans) is also rejoining the fray.
“Robot Wars is an immensely enjoyable programme to commentate on," Pearce said. "I am delighted to be involved and back among the cut and thrust of the robot battles. ACTIVATE!”
More like this
Roboteers, stand by...
Robot Wars' new six-part series is expected to air on BBC2 later this year