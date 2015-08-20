Daniel O'Donnell confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2015
The 53-year-old Irish singer joins Peter Andre, Ainsley Harriott, Carol Kirkwood and more for the 2015 series
Daniel O'Donnell is the latest celebrity to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2015.
The 53-year-old Irish singer and TV presenter, who is the first artist to have a different album in the British charts every year for 25 consecutive years, was revealed on Steve Wright's BBC2 Radio Show this afternoon.
"I'm looking forward to enjoying it more than anything... I'm a great fan of the show," he said.
O'Donnell is no stranger to the odd dance move, but he's not convinced he's ready to take to the Strictly dance floor.
"I can dance, but don't ask me to be in a certain place at a certain time. This is going to be very, very challenging for me. God help whoever gets me!" he added.
O'Donnell joins a host of other celebrities including Peter Andre, Carol Kirkwood, Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote and Katie Derham who will be heading to the Strictly ballroom this September. Once we have all of the celebrities confirmed we'll find out which professional dancer they'll be matched up with.
Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.