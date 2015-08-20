"I'm looking forward to enjoying it more than anything... I'm a great fan of the show," he said.

O'Donnell is no stranger to the odd dance move, but he's not convinced he's ready to take to the Strictly dance floor.

"I can dance, but don't ask me to be in a certain place at a certain time. This is going to be very, very challenging for me. God help whoever gets me!" he added.

O'Donnell joins a host of other celebrities including Peter Andre, Carol Kirkwood, Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote and Katie Derham who will be heading to the Strictly ballroom this September. Once we have all of the celebrities confirmed we'll find out which professional dancer they'll be matched up with.

