Dancing on Ice’s Oti Mabuse says announcement is coming on her Strictly future

We’re used to seeing her as a dancer on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing , which she’s been a part of for six years, but in recent years, she’s dabbled in a bit of judging – first on The Greatest Dancer, then on The Masked Dancer and now the ITV skating show.

Professional dancer Oti Mabuse will be on the other side of the desk when Dancing on Ice returns this weekend, as she takes over from John Barrowman as a judge on the series.

So, could she be about to hang up her Strictly dancing shoes for good this year?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Oti revealed: “There will be an announcement that will be made later,” before going on to explain her career plans.

She continued: “I think for me as a person in entertainment, I really want to learn and I want to grow and I want a long career, especially in this country, like I’m moving all the way from Africa, so I have to sell myself. I’m really trying to learn and do as much as I can for as long as I can.”

BBC

In December, it was revealed that Oti Mabuse would be replacing John Barrowman as a judge on Dancing on Ice.

“I’m feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo. I can’t wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography,” she said at the time.

“Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they’ll be feeling. It’s more than an honour and I already can’t wait to join the family.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday, 16th January at 6:30pm. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.