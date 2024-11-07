As Clarkson's Farm received the award, it was noted that the series "had taken a lot of people by surprise", and became "one of the most instructive programmes on television today".

Prime Video UK's managing director Chris Bird and head of unscripted Fozia Khan picked up the award, and spoke with RadioTimes.com about the surprises along the way from the public's response to the show.

Jeremy Clarkson in Clarkson's Farm. Amazon MGM Studios

"It's a show that we really love working on, and it has been surprising how much it's touched people and how many different ways people have responded to it," Khan explained.

She continued: "It's not just farmers, but [also] young people. It's just very broad in a way that maybe we weren't expecting. And I think it's wonderful to win this award and to know that it's helping educate people as well."

Bird echoed Khan's sentiments, adding that they receive letters "every single week from farming communities up and down country", thanking them for "shining a spotlight on issues that they're facing every single day".

He told RadioTimes.com: "So in terms of informing audiences around where their food comes from, how the product that appears on their plate is produced and distributed, we're excited. We know Jeremy is excited to be able to provide a little bit of insight into the scenes behind the curtain."

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper on Clarkson's Farm. Ellis O'Brien/Prime Video

Clarkson's Farm returned with a triumphant third season earlier this year, with Clarkson attempting to "farm the unfarmed" on Diddly Squat, and Kaleb Cooper being promoted as the new farm manager after he and Clarkson struck up an interesting bet.

With season 4 wrapping earlier this summer, fans certainly can't wait to head back to Diddly Squat for yet another outing!

Clarkson's Farm seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Prime Video now. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.