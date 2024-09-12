In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Kaleb noted that they are about to "finish" filming on season 4, adding that it has been "a long summer".

"We still haven't finished harvesting yet," he said, admitting he doesn't know when it will be making its way to Prime Video as they have to finish the harvest before it can be edited and fit for TV.

As for what he can reveal about season 4, Kaleb told fans to "keep an eye out on the weather".

"For farming, we rely so much on the weather," he told RadioTimes.com.

"It's been pretty hard this year – we haven't even finished combining and we're in September, so I'm getting a bit twitchy!"

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in Clarkson's Farm. Ellis O'Brien

Cooper was attending the National Television Awards, as he received a nomination in the Expert category and was up against the likes of Torvill and Dean, Anton Du Beke, Martin Lewis and Sir David Attenborough, the latter of which took home the award.

While Kaleb has remained tight-lipped about when season 4 will make it to the streamer, that's not the case for co-star Jeremy Clarkson.

During an interview with Times Radio presenter Cathy Newman, Clarkson explained: "We're likely to wrap up filming for season 4 in a couple of weeks. After editing and translating, it should be out around May."

He then added: "We'll kick off filming for season 5 shortly after."

Well, there is certainly a lot to look forward to!

Clarkson's Farm seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.

